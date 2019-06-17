Mud Hens Trainer Named to All-Star Game

June 17, 2019 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





TOLEDO, OH - Toledo Mud Hens Athletic Trainer Chris McDonald will join the Field Staff for the 2019 Ronald McDonald House Charities Triple-A All-Star Game.

The 32nd annual contest will take place at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas on Wednesday, July 10.

Buffalo Bisons skipper Bobby Meacham and Sacramento River Cats manager Dave Brundage have been tabbed the managers of their respective league's All-Star teams.

In his 29th season of coaching and 13th as a manager, Bobby Meacham was named the ternational League's manager for the midsummer classic. Meacham is in his third season leading the Bisons.

Meacham will be joined by pitching coach Stu Cliburn (Rochester Red Wings), coach Ramon Sambo (Norfolk Tides) and athletic trainer Chris McDonald (Toledo Mud Hens).

McDonald received his education at Bowling Green State University. This is his sixth year with the Mud Hens, and he's in his 19th season in the Detroit Tigers organization. Before coming to Toledo, he worked eight years with the Double-A Erie Seawolves. In 2011, he was named Eastern League Trainer of the Year, and in 2018 he was named International League Trainer of the Year.

Cliburn, currently in his seventh season overall with the Red Wings, is currently in his 27th season in the Twins organization and was also a coach for the 2016 IL All-Star team. Sambo, in his first year with the Tides, has spent 13 seasons in the Orioles organization.

The RMHC Triple-A All-Star Game will be broadcast live on MLB Network. All-Star festivities in El Paso will begin with the Jarritos Triple-A Home Run Derby on Monday night, July 8. Fans who are interested in more information on the events, or would like to purchase tickets, are encouraged to visit the official website of the host El Paso Chihuahuas (epchihuahuas.com).

