Mud Hens Set Virtual Opening Day

TOLEDO, OH- We're bringing our home to yours! There's nothing more we'd like than to celebrate Toledo's 124th Opening Day with you at Fifth Third Field. Since we put that party on hold, we're doing the next best thing: hosting a 'Virtual' Opening Day on Thursday, April 16 for fans to enjoy from the safety and comfort of their home. We're inviting the community to celebrate the original Opening Day with us on social media throughout the day on April 16. But before that, we're going to need your help- because Opening Day isn't Opening Day without you!

Here's how fans can get involved now.

- SportClips Ceremonial First Pitch -- send us video of your "First Pitch" in your yard!

- National Anthem Performance - send us a video of you singing the Star-Spangled Banner.

- ProMedica's "Play Ball" Kid - send us video of your kids yelling "Play Ball!" as loud as they can!

-Toft's Welcomes & Birthdays - send us your April 16 special occasion and it will run on the Virtual Video Board.

We're going to compile the videos and play them throughout Virtual Opening Day when the events would normally happen in a live game.

Then on April 16, join the Mud Hens for a special Facebook Live event as we reboot a classic Mud Hens game, the 2006 IL Governors' Cup championship game against Rochester. Relive the exciting moments that featured four Mud Hens home runs, including one by MiLB Home Run King Mike Hessman. The 2006 Toledo roster featured many fan favorites including Ryan Raburn, Jack Hannahan, Ryan Ludwig, Dustin Mohr, Josh Phelps, Mike Rabelo, Bobby Seay, and more!

The World-Famous Mud Hens will take the virtual field at 5:30 p.m. React and comment to your heart's content! Put on your favorite Mud Hens swag and share photos with us on social media. We'll also tweet the game LIVE and throw in the KISS Cam, Awkward Dad Dance Cam and a couple other surprises!

We also want you to live it up just as you would at the ballpark. Grill up those hot dogs and hamburgers, grab a Pepsi or crack open a Bud Light (or two!) and root, root, root for the Mud Hens!

We're all in this together. Stay safe, stay home, and we can't wait to see you again at Fifth Third Field.

