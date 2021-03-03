Mud Hens Announce New 2021 Season Start Date

March 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Major League Baseball informed teams on Tuesday evening that the start of the 2021 Triple-A season will be delayed by approximately four weeks. The Mud Hens' season opener at Fifth Third Field is now on Tuesday, May 4.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred determined for health and safety reasons to delay the Triple-A season by approximately four weeks. As a result, the Detroit Tigers will utilize Fifth Third Field as an alternate training site to begin the season. The taxi squad will arrive at the beginning of April. We are working on plans for fans to watch these workouts.

Toledo Mud Hens Executive Vice President & General Manager Erik Ibsen:

"After everything our community has been through, we were thrilled to announce the return of Mud Hens baseball to downtown Toledo for the first time in nearly 600 days. Now we have been asked to wait again, and we must ask our fans to wait. We are disappointed but will immediately begin creating an incredible opening six-game series, starting with Opening Day on Tuesday, May 4."

Here is how the 2021 season will look with a May 4 start:

- The 2021 Mud Hens season will now be 120 games (60 home, 60 away).

- Opening Days will be May 4 through May 9 against the Nashville Sounds.

- The remaining schedule will stay the same, except for the addition of two home dates on July 13 and July 14.

The Mud Hens will continue to work with the State of Ohio to meet all safety protocols to host roughly 30% capacity at Fifth Third Field. Due to the limited number of tickets available, our Flock will receive priority. There is currently a wait list to become a Flock Member.

Tickets to our Opening Days and single game tickets will be released in limited quantities. Due to the high demand and limited capacity, fans will want to join the wait list to be notified when tickets become available or sign up to receive a text alert when single game tickets get released throughout the season. Text 'BASEBALL' to 1-833-585-1404 in order to receive these alerts.

