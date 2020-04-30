Mud Hens and Friends to Host Virtual School Day

TOLEDO, OH- Who wants to go on a field trip? No permission slip required. Join the Mud Hens and our community partners for two exciting virtual field trips designed for students grades K-12.

On Thursday, May 14 and Thursday, May 21, the Toledo Mud Hens will host Virtual School Education Days presented by OI and Great Clips, supported by Local 245, CollegeAdvantage and WTOL 11.

Each season, the Mud Hens host multiple School Education Days with nearly 30,000 students and teachers attending from schools across the Toledo Region and Michigan. This year it isn't possible, so the Mud Hens have teamed up with amazing organizations from around the area to help teach kids about baseball, math, music, art, reading, history, science and more... while they are safe at home!

The Virtual School Education Day on May 14 will be geared toward elementary school students, and on May 21 toward junior high and high school students.

The Virtual School Education days will include a variety of engaging educational videos from:

Toledo Mud Hens

Imagination Station

Toledo-Lucas County Public Library

Sauder Village

Toledo Opera

Findlay Mazza Museum

Metroparks Toledo

National Museum of the Great Lakes

The virtual event will also include Mud Hens school day favorite games and promotions so everyone can get off their seat and on their feet to make some noise.

The Mud Hens will stream the May 14 and May 21 Virtual School Education Days at 10 a.m. A link will be provided on our website, www.mudhens.com, as well as on Facebook and Twitter.

