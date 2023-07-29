Mr. Komet Eddie Long Passes Away

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that Eddie Long passed away at 90.

Born in Ottawa, Ontario, on June 11, 1933, Eddie Long was an original Komet who played 14 consecutive seasons with the team from 1952 to 1966. Arriving in Fort Wayne at 19, Long played in 801 games as a Komet, collecting 852 points, and holds the franchise record for most career goals scored with 425. He also shares with three other players the record for most goalS in a game with five. The rugged forward scored a record four hat tricks during the 1956-57 season, which only three other players have matched.

During the 1962-63 season, Long led the Komets with 56 goals. He added 46 assists for 102 points in 70 regular season games before leading the Komets with 15 assists and 20 points in 11 playoff games. Fort Wayne captured its first IHL Turner Cup Championship while Long shared league Most Valuable Player honors with teammate Len Thornson. On March 4, 1962, in a game versus Indianapolis, Long tied a franchise record for most points in a game with nine and most goals scored with five. He also shares the Komet playoff records of five points in a game, most assists in a game, and scoring the fastest goal to start a playoff game.

"Eddie Long will forever be Mr. Komet. Eddie, a player, coach, and ambassador of the team, did it all. There will never be another Eddie Long. He made it to 90, a well-lived life," said Komet President Michael Franke. "I never heard Eddie say anything bad about the Komets. He always wanted the team to do well and took it personally when they did not. He has more passion for the game than anyone I have ever known. Thank you, Eddie Long, for your friendship."

After his retirement as a player, Long went behind the bench, becoming the Komets head coach in 1964 and guiding the team to its second championship that same season. After coaching the Komets, Eddie dedicated much of his life to coaching and teaching at the youth and high school hockey levels while working and raising his family in Fort Wayne.

"Mr. Komet, Eddie Long was one of the first players I identified with the Komets when I was young and going to my first Komet games," said General Manager David Franke. I got to know Eddie personally when we bought the Komets in 1990. Eddie was always very supportive of the Komets. His visits to the locker room after games were special to all the players, and they loved seeing and talking to him. There will never be another Eddie Long, but what a wonderful life he had as a hockey player, husband, and dad. A great ambassador of Komet hockey! Rest in peace, Eddie."

Eddie's number 16 was retired on March 27, 1966-the first Komet to receive the honor.

