Movie Series at Turtle Creek Stadium Is Extended Two More Weeks
September 18, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
Traverse City, MI - The "Films on the Field - Presented by Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel" movie series is being extended for two more weeks! The series kicked off last night with a showing of "The Sandlot" with "Trolls World Tour" on the screen tonight and "Lion King (2019)" Saturday.
The series will now go through Saturday, Oct. 3 with movies the next two Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.
Below is schedule of the added movies:
Thursday, Sept. 24- Remember the Titans
Friday, Sept. 25 - Frozen 2
Saturday, Sept. 26 - The Greatest Showman
Thursday, Oct. 1- Hocus Pocus
Friday, Oct. 2 - Toy Story 4
Saturday, Oct. 3 - Onward
Tickets are on sale now at www.PitSpitters.com
A limited number of tickets will be sold to meet social distancing guidelines. Moviegoers will purchase a seating area for just $50 in advance which will allow them up to a maximum of six people within a 12' x 12' area on the field. Seating for each group will be a defined area where people will have room to distance while enjoying the movie.
All movies start at 8:00pm and the gates open at 7:30pm. Concessions will be available for purchase.
