Movie Nights Powered by NOPEC Will Begin August 22

August 13, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release





(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains are excited to announce that Movie Nights Powered by NOPEC have been rescheduled. The series of socially-distanced film screenings at the Captains Ballpark, which was initially postponed following recommendations from the Lake County General Health District, will begin on August 22 with the baseball classic "A League of Their Own."

The full schedule of five dates and movies can be found below. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and each movie will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Movie tickets can be obtained by purchasing a $10 parking pass, which grants fans access to the Gold parking lot and complimentary tickets to the movie (limit six tickets per pass). Presale parking passes can be purchased today online at CaptainsBaseball.com. Day of event purchases will be based on availability.

Seating will be limited, as the Captains are following health and safety protocols mandated by the state of Ohio. Fans are required to stay six feet apart in the seating bowl, as well as in common areas of the ballpark. Fans have access to select their own seats. Groupings may not exceed 10 per party. Fans will be limited to specific capacities when entering restrooms or the team store. Facial coverings are required on the concourse and when social distancing outdoors cannot be achieved.

"NOPEC is pleased to bring this extremely affordable, family-friendly entertainment opportunity to our communities during this difficult time," said NOPEC Executive Director Chuck Keiper. "As long-time supporters of Captains baseball, we are excited to partner with them to present this low-cost and fun entertainment option in a safe, controlled environment."

Movie Nights Powered by NOPEC Schedule

August 22: A League of Their Own

August 29: Trolls

September 6: Field of Dreams

September 12: Sonic the Hedgehog

September 19: To be determined by fan vote via social media

Parking passes will be sold on a first come, first served basis. A limited number of passes are available and are expected to be purchased quickly. Please note, no outside food or drink will be allowed in the ballpark. Please limit bags at entry and use clear bags when possible.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 13, 2020

Movie Nights Powered by NOPEC Will Begin August 22 - Lake County Captains

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.