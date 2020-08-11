Movie Nights Make Their Return to Frawley Stadium

Wilmington, DE - On the heels of two sold-out movie nights in July, The Wilmington Blue Rocks and Light Action Productions are announcing six more events in August. Movie Nights at Frawley Stadium, presented by Bank of America, will be back with three shows beginning Friday, August 21st through Sunday, August 23rd, including an afternoon matinee of 'Despicable Me' on Saturday, August 22nd. The series will resume again the following weekend on Thursday, August 27th and conclude on Saturday, August 29th with a special movie night featuring a premium giveaway item for all moviegoers.

Fans will have their choice of socially distanced seating on the entire third base side of the seating bowl, which will provide prominent visibility of the state-of-the-art Light Action Productions LED screen that will be located directly on the infield.

"With all the incredible feedback that we received after our first two events in July, it was such an easy decision to continue the series." said Blue Rocks managing partner Dave Heller. While seating at the first series was limited to ensure adequate social distancing, both movies were sold out events that left fans excited for more. "People felt safe with the protocols and procedures that we put in place and could finally enjoy a night at the ballpark with their family."

The movies featured in the upcoming series will be:

Friday, August 21st at 8 p.m. - 'Field of Dreams'

Saturday, August 22nd at 4 p.m. - 'Despicable Me'

Sunday, August 23rd at 8 p.m. - 'Captain America: Civil War'

Thursday, August 27th at 8 p.m. - 'The Princess Bride'

Friday, August 28th at 8 p.m. - 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone'

Saturday, August 29th at 8 p.m. - 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

Gates will open one hour prior to each show to allow moviegoers enough time to enter the ballpark and find seating. Tickets to the first five movie nights are $12, while admission for the final event on August 29th is $16, and includes a limited-edition Stars Wars knit hat upon entry. All movie night admissions include popcorn and a bottle of water. Fans will also be permitted to bring individual snacks and unopened, non-alcoholic beverages of choice.

Because of capacity limitations, it is strongly encouraged that fans pre-purchase their admission before arriving at the ballpark to guarantee seating.

State-mandated COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines will be enforced for fans entering and exiting the stadium, walking the concourse, waiting in lines, and using restrooms. Masks will be required for all fans when entering, exiting and walking throughout Frawley Stadium. Fans may remove their masks once they take their seats, as long as they consistently maintain 6 feet of social distance from other parties. All Blue Rocks staff will have their temperatures checked and complete a health questionnaire prior to working each event and will be required to wear masks for the duration of the each event.

