Movie Night Under the Lights Announced

The Daytona Tortugas are pleased to announce the first ever movie night under the lights at Jackie Robinson Ballpark one week from today!

Yesterday, we released our re-opening policies and procedures for The Jack with the health and safety of our fans, staff and community at the top of mind.

All seating will take place on the field. Family Spaces are 10' x 10' and limited amounts are available. Family Spaces are limited to 4 members of the same party. Mega Family Spaces are available for parties up to 8 people and are 10' x 20' with 10' in between each party.

Tickets must be pre-purchased and recommended to purchase online. Limited spaces are available. For any questions regarding tickets or the event, please email us at [email protected]

