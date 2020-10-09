Movie Night at Bosse Field Postponed

Movie Night at Bosse Field presented by Youth First, which was originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16, has been postponed. There is hope the event can be rescheduled at a time when it will be a huge success.

We will be in touch with you soon on ticket refund information.

For any questions, please call the front office at (812) 435-8686.

Go back and listen to the Otters' two championships!

You can now go back and listen to the radio broadcasts of the 2006 and 2016 championship-clinching games! Relive the historic night in 2006 when the Otters clinched their first Frontier League championship in franchise history, or flash back to the legendary Game 5 in the winner-take-all game at Bosse Field in 2016. All you have to do to listen is go to the Evansville Otters Youtube channel, and subscribe while you're there!

