Movie & Fireworks Re-Scheduled at Blue Wahoos Stadium

June 6, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release





With the threat of inclement weather due to the tropical storm, the Blue Wahoos have postponed and re-scheduled tonight's Movie & FIreworks event at the ballpark.

Please see below for messaging from the team:

Tonight's Movie & Fireworks Night at Blue Wahoos Stadium has been postponed due to the likelihood of inclement weather. Guest safety is the number one priority of the Blue Wahoos and re-scheduling the event will ensure fan safety with a Tropical Storm warning in effect for the area this evening.

The event has been re-scheduled for Friday, June 12 at 7:00 PM at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Tickets to today's originally scheduled Movie & Fireworks Night will be valid on Friday, June 12. Fans who are unable to attend the re-scheduled showing may visit or contact the Blue Wahoos box office (850-934-8444) between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM on Monday-Friday to receive a refund.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 6, 2020

Movie & Fireworks Re-Scheduled at Blue Wahoos Stadium - Pensacola Blue Wahoos

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.