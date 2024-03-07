Mount Sinai Native Sam Kessler Rejoins Flock

March 7, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Sam Kessler. He returns for his second season with the Ducks and fourth in professional baseball.

"Sam did a nice job out of the bullpen for us last year," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We are excited to have him back pitching for his hometown team."

Kessler joined the Ducks in August of 2023 and pitched in eight games with Long Island. He compiled a 2.70 ERA, conceding just three runs (two earned) in six and two-thirds innings. The Mount Sinai, N.Y., native gave up just two hits as well, struck out four batters and allowed a run in just two of his eight games. The righty spent the first two seasons of his career in the Detroit Tigers organization. He split the 2021 campaign with Single-A Lakeland and High-A West Michigan, combining to post a 2.97 ERA and 35 strikeouts over 30.1 innings across 23 appearances.

The 26-year-old began his professional career in 2019. He made 17 appearances with the rookie-level GCL Tigers West, going 1-3 with a 3.48 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 20.2 innings of work. Prior to his pro career, the West Virginia University alum was a four-year varsity player at Mount Sinai High School on Long Island. He was named to the 2014 Perfect Game All-Tournament Team after pitching a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts, and he earned Perfect Game Underclass High Honorable Mention in 2015. Kessler was originally selected by the Tigers in the 34th round of the 2019 amateur draft.

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 7, 2024

Mount Sinai Native Sam Kessler Rejoins Flock - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.