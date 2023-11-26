Motor City's Efficient Offense Carries Rockers to 7-2 Win over Elmira

November 26, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Motor City Rockers News Release







Elmira, NY - It took the Motor City Rocker offense a period to explode against the Elmira RiverSharks on Friday night.

But on Saturday, the Rockers turned the offense up to eleven immediately after the puck drop beating Elmira 7-2 win at First Arena.

The first ten minutes was an all-out blitzkrieg across three lines as the Rockers had five goals from five different goal scorers in the first ten minutes of play.

The first goal came off the stick of Scott Coash, who scored twice on Friday night with 2:50 into the first period when he picked up a chipped puck from Jaime Milam. Coash walked the puck into the offensive zone and fired a quick wrister top shelf stick side for a 1-0 lead.

Declan Conway earned his first goal in three games when he created a turnover at center ice and created a 2-on-1. Instead of passing the puck, Conway fired the puck in the same spot as Coash for a 2-0 lead 5:00 into the first period.

Shortly after that, Brad Reitter put his personal touch with his second of the season with 13:20 remaining in the period when Pavel Svintsov found Danny Vanderwiel on a stretch pass that created another 2-on-1. Vanderwiel carried the puck deep and centered it to Reitter for a 3-0 lead.

As Elmira served as a hooking minor, the Rockers went to work with its special teams.

On the ensuing face-off draw, Vanderwiel slid the puck to Milam along the point where Milam fired a hard shot on net. The puck caromed in between the hashes where Jonathan Juliano chipped at it for his third of the season, and first goal on the road this year, and a 4-0 lead.

That was enough to chase starting goaltender Spencer Kozlowski out of his spot in net and Elmira backup Brandon Collett replaced him. Soon after, Josh Colten extended the lead, 5-0, when he scored his second of the season from the nearside circle.

Motor City extended its lead to 6-0 off Conway's second goal of the season before the RiverSharks were able to get on the board with a goal of its own late in the second period that came off the stick of Frank Trazzera that cut into the lead 6-1.

Twenty seconds later Reitter and Svintsov played a quick game of give and go the length of the playing surface where Svintsov finished the play for his fourth of the season and a goal that ended a five-game drought for the Russian for a 7-1 lead.

The Riversharks were able to get a goal in the third period off the stick of coach Tyler Gjurich that ended up being his 300th regular season goal in his career that has spanned eight seasons.

Rockers Goaltender Ricky Gonzalez picked up his second career win stopping 38 shots in the net.

The Rockers will return on the road to start the month of December as it prepares to face the Danbury Hat Tricks for the first time this season on Dec 1st and 2nd at Danbury Arena.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2023

Motor City's Efficient Offense Carries Rockers to 7-2 Win over Elmira - Motor City Rockers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.