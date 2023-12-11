Motor City Squanders Lead, Loses 2nd Straight to Port Huron

Fraser, MI - The Motor City Rockers had Port Huron right where it wanted them: up three goals, entering the third period on Saturday night at Big Boy Arena.

But a four goal final period for the Prowlers flipped the script as Port Huron edged out the Rockers with a 5-4 win.

It's the first time this season the Prowlers have won two straight over Motor City and the first time since Jan 13th and 14th Port Huron has accomplished the feat.

The Prowlers got on the board first in the first period taking advantage of a 5-minute major when Elias Thompson went to the box for fighting.

Matt Graham had the puck down low at the end line after it was cycled from the point by Dalton Jay. Graham centered it across the goal mouth to Brandon Picard for a 1-0 lead 3:40 into the opening frame.

Motor City was able to tie the score off the stick of Declan Conway with 1:45 left in the period when he held the puck along the nearside wall and fired the puck from a shallow angle. It bounced off Makar Sokolov and into the net for his sixth of the season and a 1-1 tie.

The Rockers controlled the second period with a three goal outburst that was started by Jonathan Juliano when he followed up a shot from TJ Delaney who crashed the net. Sokolov was out of position and Juliano snuck it over the out of position goaltender for a 2-1 lead with 14:02 to play.

Delaney added a goal of his own five and a half minutes later when he picked up the puck in the neutral zone and fired a shot from the nearside circle. The puck picked the top shelf as Motor City earned a 3-1 lead.

The final goal of the second period was scored with 1:22 left on the clock when Scott Coash created an odd man rush from center ice. As Coash carried the puck into the offensive zone, he centered it at the last minute to Glynn Robatillle for his third of the weekend and a 4-1 lead.

Everything was going Motor City's way, but Trevor Babin re-aggravated a lower body injury in the second period making a flurry of saves to keep a 3-1 game. Babin stopped 29-of-30 shots before he exited play.

Ricky Gonzalez came off the bench and was put to the test immediately by Port Huron.

Alex Johnson fired a hard slapshot from the far side point that raced through a crowd and beat Gonzalez to pull the Prowlers within 2, 4-2 42-seconds into the third period.

Matt Graham pulled Port Huron within one, 4-3, a minute and a half later when he trailed the play and Paul Arnott centered the puck to the Player/ Coach in front of the net.

The back breaker came off the stick of Dalton Jay while Motor City was on the power play midway through the third period when he snuck behind the defense and beat Gonzalez to tie the game up a 4-4 with 9:20 left to play for his first shorthanded goal of the year.

Graham gave the Prowlers the lead when he picked up a loose puck in between the hashes on a Motor City giveaway and roofed his second goal of the game for a 5-4 lead.

Motor City will look to regroup quickly as the Carolina Thunderbirds come to Michigan to play both Motor City and Port Huron next weekend with the Rockers and Thunderbirds dropping the puck on Friday night at 7:35pm at Big Boy Arena.

