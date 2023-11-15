Motor City Rockers Partner with FanSaves to Offer Fans Digital Coupon Book

The Motor City Rockers have partnered withFanSaves, a digital coupon platform that gives fans free access to discounts and deals from the team's sponsors.

"We're so excited to join FanSaves, as getting a team of people to help support our sponsors. We at the Motor City Rockers feel as if there should be an incentive to come to games as we have in game deals if certain things happen" said Motor City Rockers, Director of Social Media and Marketing, Parker Brown.

The Rockers join more than 80 organizations across North America that are currently benefiting from the FanSaves platform which offers fans over 1,300 deals and discounts from affiliated brands, giving businesses a new way to market and promote their products and services while tracking analytics.

"At FanSaves, we're so excited to be partnered with the Rockersso that we can help their fans and their season ticket holders connect with local businesses who sponsor the team all year long. Even on non-game days and in the off-season, people can get awesome deals just for being a fan" said FanSaves CEO, Shannon Ferguson.

As the impacts of technology continue to have a growing impact on the sponsorship industry, the Rockers are excited to be at the cutting edge of it while also promoting local shopping, as well as activating and engaging their fan base in a new way.

Fans, locals and visitors to the area can download the FanSaves app or sign up for a free account atwww.fansaves.com. They can then follow theRockers FanPage and immediately receive free access to tons of great, local deals. Season ticket holders can unlock even better deals with their Exclusive Access code, which they will receive through correspondence from the team.

