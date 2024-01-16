Motor City Rockers Lose 7-1 to Bobcats in First Game in Virginia

Wytheville, Va - The Motor City Rockers gave up seven unanswered goals in its 7-1 loss to the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Friday night.

It was the first trip to the Apex Center for Motor City this season and it didn't take the Rockers long to get used to the sight lines.

At the 5:55 mark of the first period, the Rockers cashed in on the power play. Pavel Svintsov fed the puck to the point and on the stick of Jameson Milam who rifled a shot from the blueline. The puck got deflected in front of the net by DeVon Fields for a 1-0 lead.

It was Fields' first FPHL goal of his career.

From then on, the Bobcats controlled home ice and rattled off seven unanswered goals.

Blue Ridge tied the score, 1-1, on a scrum in front of the net with 11:09left in the first period. As Rocker goaltender Ricky Gonzalez was trying to freeze the puck Jakub Volf found a way to get his stick on the piece of vulcanized rubber and earn his tenth of the year.

Motor City had an apparent goal in the second period waived off due to a delayed off-sides and couldn't find the back of the net the rest of the way.

Blue Ridge received goals from Ricards Jelenskis, Vlasov Vladislav, and Daniel Martin that gave the Bobcats a commanding 4-1 lead after two.

Martin, Jelenskis both added another goal in the third period, while Josh Newburg chipped in with his fourth of the season for a 7-1 lead.

Jonathan Julian had a breakaway in the third that was turned away by Owen Liskiewicz who stopped 26 shots on the night. Gonzalez stopped 30.

The Rockers and Blue Ridge will square off for the final time in Virginia on Saturday at 7:00pm at the Apex Center before Motor City heads home to Michigan.

