Motor City Rockers Hockey Team Joins Forces with Farm Bureau Insurance for a Thrilling Partnership

November 2, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Motor City Rockers News Release







Fraser - The Motor City Rockers are thrilled to announce a dynamic new partnership with Farm Bureau Insurance. This collaboration is set to bring a unique and exciting element to the game, with the introduction of the "Farm Bureau Insurance Goal Promotion," highlighting the significance of the insurance goal in hockey.

In the world of hockey, when a team takes a 2-goal lead, it's referred to as an "insurance goal." This moment marks a turning point in the game, providing an added layer of security and confidence for the team. Similarly, Farm Bureau Insurance has been providing peace of mind and support to communities for years, and this partnership showcases their commitment to both the sport of hockey and the local community.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.