Motor City Cruise vs. Westchester Knicks - Game Highlights
December 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Motor City Cruise YouTube Video
Check out the Motor City Cruise Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from December 27, 2024
- Iowa Wolves Fall in Regular Season Opener at Mexico City, 105-94 - Iowa Wolves
- Vipers Fall to Warriors in Regular Season Opener - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Skyhawks Fall to Magic, 115-107 - College Park Skyhawks
- South Bay Falls to Cleveland in Regular Season Opener - South Bay Lakers
- Maine Celtics Fall in Regular Season Opener - Maine Celtics
- Squadron Open Regular Season with Overtime Win Against Raptors 905 - Birmingham Squadron
- Dowtin Downs Windy City, Coats Win 116-97 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Gold Earns A Commanding Victory Over The Celtics To Open Up The Regular Season 120-103 - Grand Rapids Gold
- Record Crowd Sees Charge Defeat Lakers - Cleveland Charge
- Herd Defeated in First Regular Season Game - Wisconsin Herd
- EJ Liddell Tallies Season-High 29 Points, Windy City Falls in First Regular Season Contest - Windy City Bulls
- Stars Fall to Mad Ants in First Game of Regular Season Road Trip - Salt Lake City Stars
- Mad Ants Start Regular Season with Double-Digit Win - Indiana Mad Ants
- 905 Drop Regular Season Opener in Overtime - Raptors 905
- Stars Acquire Dereon Seabron - Salt Lake City Stars
- Long Island Nets Acquire Tre Scott - Long Island Nets
- Santa Cruz Warriors Close out NBA G League Winter Showcase with 112-107 Victory over the Windy City Bulls - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Motor City Cruise Stories
- Motor City Cruise Announce 2024 Opening Night Roster
- Motor City Cruise Announce Tip-Off, Regular-Season Theme Night and Promotional Schedule
- Motor City Cruise Introduce New Mascot, Nitro
- Motor City Cruise Partner with Asset Preservation Capital
- Motor City Cruise Set to Host Women's EmpowHERment Game Presented by Duo Restaurant & Lounge