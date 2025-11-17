Most Valuable Canadian Presentation: 112th Grey Cup
Published on November 16, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
Samuel Emilus is named the Most Valuable Canadian at the 112th Grey Cup.
