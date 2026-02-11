Most Impactful Signings from Day One

Published on February 11, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







Free agency is officially underway, and players are already on the move. This video features highlight clips from Day One free agency signings, showcasing impact players in new uniforms as teams begin reshaping their rosters for the season ahead.







Canadian Football League Stories from February 11, 2026

