Most Impactful Signings from Day One
Published on February 11, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Free agency is officially underway, and players are already on the move. This video features highlight clips from Day One free agency signings, showcasing impact players in new uniforms as teams begin reshaping their rosters for the season ahead.
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from February 11, 2026
- Argos Sign WR Quincy Skinner Jr. - Toronto Argonauts
- Blue Bombers Re-Sign Defensive Back Nick Hallett - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Tiger-Cats Sign National Defensive Lineman Charbel Dabire - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Elks Announce Six Members of 2026 Free Agent Class - Edmonton Elks
- RedBlacks Ink National Linebacker A.J. Allen - Ottawa RedBlacks
- RedBlacks Sign American Quarterback Jake Maier - Ottawa RedBlacks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.