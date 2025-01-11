Most Goals Scored in a Game this Season!

January 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video







The Halifax Thunderbirds win a wild shootout in Rochester 19-18! The resulting 37 goals scored made it the highest-scoring game of the season.

