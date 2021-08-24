Morreale, Rivera Join Emeralds Roster

EUGENE, OR - Per the San Francisco Giants, the Eugene Emeralds have added right-handed pitchers Nick Morreale and Blake Rivera to the team's active roster.

Morreale, a 14th round pick (416th overall) in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Georgetown, rejoins the Ems after his start to the season was briefly interrupted by injury. The 6'5" hurler began the season in Eugene where he went 1-0 with a 3.75 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 12.0 innings over three starts.

After being assigned to the injured list on May 31, Morreale made his return to the diamond in mid-July with the ACL Giants Orange where he has since fired 12.1 innings over seven appearances with 20 strikeouts and just 4 walks.

Rivera, a 4th round pick (106th overall) in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Wallace State Community College (AL), will be making his first appearance above Rookie ball in 2021 after starting his season in early August with the ACL Giants Orange. In five starts in the ACL, Rivera went 2-0 with a 2.61 ERA and 14 strikeouts over 10.1 innings.

With a fastball that touches 97 MPH with movement and a hammer curve to complement it, Rivera was named as one of San Francisco's top 30 prospects (#28) in the recently updated MLB.com prospect rankings.

The pair join the Emeralds as the team starts a two-week roadtrip that begins with a six-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils that begins tonight in Pasco, Washington.

Eugene enters the series tied for first place with the Everett AquaSox after taking five-of-seven against the Frogs last week at PK Park.

