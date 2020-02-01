Moroso, Prowlers Thrash Ice Breakers 9-2

February 1, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





Mike Moroso hadn't played hockey since the 2017-18 season.

It didn't matter, as the former Port Huron Fighting Falcon scored four goals in the Prowlers 9-2 victory over the Mentor Ice Breakers

Port Huron was did find themselves down early, as Mentor's Steven Fowler beat Blake Scott short side to give the Ice Breaks an early lead.

That would be the only good fortune that Mentor would have.

Bobby Sokol, another pickup for the Prowlers this week, tied the game in the final minutes of the first, sending both teams to the locker room deadlocked.

Then the flood gates opened.

The second period saw goals scored by Austin Fetterly, Moroso, Justin Portillo, and Moroso again.

Port Huron continued the dominant play in the third, starting with Moroso finishing his hat trick on the powerplay.

Fetterly would score again, this time short handed to give the Prowlers an 8-1 lead.

Moroso, not satisfied with the hat trick, found the twine for the fourth time in the waning minutes of the game.

"A lot of good memories in this rink," said Moroso on his return to McMorran ice. "It seems like yesterday, but it was eight years ago now."

Moroso was quick to give credit to his teammates.

"A lot of it was my teammates getting pucks to certain areas," said Moroso, who was the first star on Saturday night. "I was just trying to find soft spots on the ice."

The Prowlers will head west to take on the Battle Creek Rumble Bees on Friday night, you can catch all the action at Mixlr.com/PHProwlers.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.