Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits VS Admirals

February 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (14-16-4-3) vs. Norfolk Admirals (15-21-2-2)

February 9, 2022 | 7:05 PM | Regular Season Game #38

Referees: Riley Yerkovich (7)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Shane Gustafson (87)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45pm

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley on the call

ADMIRALS SEASON SERIES

Season Series Record:

Overall: (1-0-0-0) Home: (1-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

February 4, 2020 Greenville 6 vs Norfolk 0

Next Meeting:

March 9, 2022 Greenville vs Norfolk

ECHL STANDINGS

Standings

QUICK BITS

WEEKEND RECAP:

The Swamp Rabbits hosted the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday night, Outdoors night at the Well. South Carolina got out to a hot start in the first and despite a multitude of scoring chances, the Swamp Rabbits were locked-down on the defensive side of the puck, stopping all first period scoring chances for the opposition. The second period took a turn for the worse as the rays scored three goals thanks to two goals by Nick Issacson and one from Gregg DiTomasso. Derek Gentile extended the lead in the third before Johnny Coughlin was able to cut the lead back to three, his first goal as a Swamp Rabbit. Ryan Dmowski sealed the victory with an empty net goal before time expired, capping off the score at 5-1.

SCOUTING THE ADMIRALS:

The Bits will face the 15-21-2-2 Norfolk Admirals on home ice on Wednesday night. Norfolk has won just three of the last 10 games. Alex Tonge is the leading scorer with 31 points in 35 games (15g, 15a). Dylan Wells has been the primary netminder for the Admirals. Wells holds a 9-7-1-0 record in 19 games, 3.58 GAA and .896 SV%. Wells faced 29 shots against the Bits last night before exiting the game in favor of Michael Bullion. Bullion has appeared in 4 games, holding a 0-2-0-1 record, 2.24GAA and .935SV%.

S"PEC"TACULAR:

Swamp Rabbits forward Liam Pecararo is about as hot as you can get. The 25-year-old is in the midst of an 18-game point streak in which he has netted 30 points (16g, 14a). Pecararo's streak is the longest the ECHL has seen in six seasons. Pecs also tacked on four additional points early in the season, bringing his 2021-22 total to 34 points in 25 games (18g, 16a).

RETURN OF RUSSELL:

Bobby Russell makes his return to the Swamp Rabbits after a stint with the Charlotte Checkers. Russell has played in 9 games with the Checkers this season. He was last seen in a Greenville sweater on New Year's day; Russell has four points in 11 games this season (2g, 2a).

THE MAX RETURN:

Max Zimmer makes his return to the Swamp Rabbits roster after spending the last month with the Charlotte Checkers. Zimmer has appeared in 14 games with the checkers this season, recording 2 assists in those games. His last appearance in a Greenville sweater came on New Year's Day when he scored a goal and an assist. Zimmer has 19 points in 21 games for the swamp Rabbits this season (10g, 9a).

WHAT ON TAP:

The Swamp Rabbits play host to the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Icemen hold a 24-13-2-1 record and have outscored opponents 114-94 in games this season. Jacksonville's leading scorer is Craig Martin who's scored 30 points in 35 games this season (13g, 17a). Charles Williams has been the main man in goal for the Icemen, seeing action in 17 games so far. Williams posts a 10-6-0-1 record, 2.16GAA and .917SV%. The two sides last met on December 15th in Jacksonville, a 3-0 Icemen victory.

