Morel Hits 16th Blast as Comeback Attempt Comes up Short

MADISON, AL - The Tennessee Smokies (42-56) fell to the Rocket City Trash Pandas (53-48), 5-4, at Toyota Field. Christopher Morel's three-run home run in the fifth brought the Smokies within one, but they couldn't complete the comeback Saturday night.

David MacKinnon's two-run double in the bottom of the first off Dakota Chalmers (L, 2-4) started the scoring. Torii Hunter Jr led off the second with a solo home run, and in the third, MacKinnon's two-run blast put Rocket City up 5-0.

Chalmers took the loss, he allowed five runs on four hits and four walks in just 3.1 innings. Chalmers also had seven strikeouts. The Smokies bullpen held the Trash Pandas off the scoreboard through 4.2 innings. Samuel Reyes and Burl Carraway both tossed 1.2 innings, while Dauris Valdez tossed 1.1 innings.

Brennen Davis singled with one out in the fourth and moved to third on Nelson Velazquez's double before scoring the Smokies first run on Grayson Byrd's sacrifice fly. In the fifth, Christopher Morel hit a three-run home run 370 feet to left field, his team-leading 16th, to pull the Smokies within one.

The Smokies had the tying run at second base in the sixth and eighth but could not complete the comeback. Davis reached base three times in the loss, he was 2-for-3 with a walk and a run. Caleb Knight reached twice, he walked and singled in the ninth for his first base hit with the Smokies.

