Moran, Resop Named SPHL Co-Players of the Week

February 27, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that goaltenders Brent Moran and Kevin Resop of the Quad City Storm have been named the Warrior/SPHL Co-Players of the Week for February 19-25.

Combining for a 1.67 goals against average, a 0.958 save percentage, and one shutout against Fayet- teville, the tandem led the Storm to their first-ever three game sweep. Quad City has a 7-3-0 record over their last 10 games and sit just one point back of fifth-place Huntsville.

On Friday, Moran got the start between the pipes and collected the first of his two victories for the week, holding Fayetteville to one goal while stopping 34 shots in the Storm's 4-1 victory. Moran would once again lead the Storm to victory on Saturday, stopping 39 shots in a 5-4 victory over the Marksmen. Resop was a brick wall in net on Sunday, stopping all 42 shots he faced en route to collecting his first shutout of the season.

Now in his third professional season, Resop has compiled a 5-5-0 record in 10 games this season, follow- ing his record-setting victory on Sunday in which he became Quad City's all-time leader in wins (27).

On the season, Moran is tied for third in the SPHL in shutouts (2),while ranking fourth among goaltenders in wins (14), and save percentage (0.936 sv%).

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week were: Carson Rose, Birmingham (4g, 2a, +6), Dylan Stewart, Huntsville (2g, 2a, +3), Sam Dabrowski, Knoxville (1g), Alec Hagaman, Peoria (3g) and CJ-Â Stubbs, Roanoke (2g)

