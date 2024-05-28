Morabito Mashes, But Brooklyn Drops Opener to Jersey Shore

May 28, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







LAKEWOOD, N.J. - CF Nick Morabito tied a career-high with four hits - including his first Cyclones home run - and matched a season-best with three RBI, but the Brooklyn Cyclones fell one run short against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in a 5-4 defeat at ShoreTown Ballpark on Tuesday night.

Behind 3-1 in the seventh and with two hits already under his belt, Morabito dug in as the tying run against RHP Jean Cabrera who was nearing the 100-pitch mark.

On a 1-2 pitch, the 21-year-old muscled a screaming line drive over the center field fence and into the shrubs behind it for a two-run home run. Morabito's first Brooklyn blast and his second overall of the season knotted the score at three.

Nick Morabito continued his stellar 2024 season on Tuesday night.

However, it did not stay tied for long. CF Justin Crawford started Jersey Shore's (26-20) half of the seventh with a ground-rule double to left center and promptly touched home on 3B Otto Kemp's triple to right-center field.

The BlueClaws added an insurance run in the eighth when C Andrick Nava slugged a solo shot onto the berm in right-center field. His second home run of the year provided Jersey Shore a 5-3 cushion.

In the ninth, the Cyclones (24-22) rallied. With men at second and third and two out, Morabito delivered again uncorking a run-scoring single to left for his fourth hit, pulling Brooklyn within one, 5-4.

That was as close as the 'Clones would get, though. RHP Gunner Mayer induced a line out to right field with the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position to close out Jersey Shore's victory and his third save.

Jersey Shore snatched an early edge when 1B Felix Reyes doubled in the second and scored on a 2B William Bergolla.

Singles from Morabito and 1B Nick Lorusso helped enable the tying run to cross for the Cyclones in the third on a double play.

The BlueClaws regained a 3-1 advantage on a fielding error and a Nava RBI single in the third and sixth, respectively.

Neither starter received a decision on Tuesday. RHP Kade Morris permitted two runs (one earned) on three hits over 5.0 innings in his second start for the Cyclones.

RHP Jean Cabrera punched out nine - one shy of his season-best - but yielded a season-high eight hits for Jersey Shore. He yielded three runs in 6.2 frames.

LHP Andrew Walling (3-0) retired all four men he faced for the BlueClaws, earning his third win.

Brooklyn's RHP Victor Castañeda (2-2) was taxed for two runs on four hits in 1.1 innings, suffering his second defeat.

The Cyclones will try and even the series at a game apiece in a Wednesday afternoon matinee. RHP Dakota Hawkins (1-1, 4.01) is scheduled to make the first start of his professional career for Brooklyn. Jersey Shore is projected to counter with LHP Sam Aldegheri (3-2, 1.89). The first pitch is set for 11:05 a.m. from ShoreTown Ballpark.

