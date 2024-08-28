Mooseheads Roster Reduced to 25

August 28, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







There was one cut made from the Halifax Mooseheads GoodLife Fitness Training Camp roster on Wednesday morning when General Manager Cam Russell reassigned defenceman Ryan Fletcher (free agent invite).

Fletcher scored 22 points in 36 games in his second season with the Valley Wildcats U18 team last year and will stay in the Valley to suit up for Brandon Benedict's Wildcats in the Maritime Hockey League this season. The latest move brings the number of players on the camp roster down to 25 with the opening night roster expected to be announced on Thursday.

Practices continue this week at camp for the Herd before the team breaks for the Labour Day long weekend. The next preseason game for Halifax is a road contest against the Moncton Wildcats on Friday, September 6th in Springhill, NS. The Mooseheads will host Cape Breton in the final preseason home game at RBC Centre on Friday, September 13th. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca. The game will also be streamed live on the Official Halifax Mooseheads YouTube Channel.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from August 28, 2024

Mooseheads Roster Reduced to 25 - Halifax Mooseheads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.