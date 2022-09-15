Moose Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today single-game tickets for the 2022-23 regular season home schedule are on sale now.

Tickets for the team's 36 home games at Canada Life Centre are available for purchase by visiting MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

The Moose open the AHL regular season with the Home Opener presented by Canada Life on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Rockford IceHogs. The 2022-23 Moose home schedule features 27 of 36 games occurring on a Friday, Saturday, Sunday or holiday. That number includes 17 weekend matinee games, perfect for family outings.

The previously announced promotional schedule showcases theme games, community initiatives or giveaways on 25 of the 36 Moose home dates. Some of the highlights include the return of Manitoba Made Day (Dec. 3), the Soccer Game (Nov. 11), 2000s Day (Jan. 21) and a pair of Mini Bobblehead Giveaways. Autograph Alleys also return for the first time since the 2019-20 season, taking place on Oct. 16, Nov. 11, Dec. 3, Jan. 22 and Feb. 25.

Manitoba Moose Ticket Memberships are still available. Enjoy benefits like concession and merchandise discounts, free AHLTV Road Pass, an exclusive full-team autograph session and much more. For the full details on Ticket Memberships and to select the option that's best for you, visit MooseHockey.com/PACKAGES.

