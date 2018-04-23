Moose Sign Mikhail Berdin
April 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has signed goaltender Mikhail Berdin to an amateur tryout agreement.
Berdin, 20, was a sixth round selection, 157th overall, of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The Ufa, Russia native posted a record of
24-13-5, with a 2.65 goals-against average (10th - USHL), a 0.921 save percentage (4th - USHL), one shutout and scored a goal this season with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL. In two USHL seasons, Berdin has made 76 appearances, while compiling a 38-25-9 record, supported by a 2.69 goals-against average, 0.922 save percentage and three shutouts. He has been named USHL goaltender of the week four times in the past two seasons.
Internationally, Berdin was a member of Russia's 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship team. In 2015, he led Russia to a silver medal finish at the 2015 World Junior-A Challenge while being named a tournament all-star with the event's best goals-against average (0.80) and save percentage (0.968).
Game 3 of the Central Division Semi-Final series between the Moose and Griffins goes Wednesday in Grand Rapids. Tune in to the action on TSN 1290 and at moosehockey.com/listenlive starting at 5:45 p.m. CT.
Mikhail Berdin
Goalie
Born March 1 1998 -- Ufa, Russia
Height 6.03 -- Weight 180 -- Catches L
