Moose Sign Forwards Johnson and Malott

April 8, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has signed forwards Isaac Johnson and Jeff Malott (muh-LOT) to contracts for the 2020-21 season.

Johnson, 21, posted 73 points (28G, 45A) in 62 games with the Winnipeg ICE during the 2019-20 campaign. The forward paced the ICE in scoring and ranked third in the league among right wingers. In three career WHL seasons split between the ICE and Tri-City Americans, the Andover, Minn. product racked up 153 points (57G, 96A) in 161 games. During the 2016-17 season, Johnson collected 28 points (14G, 14A) in 47 games with the Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL). Johnson ranked fifth in scoring among rookies that season and was named to the USHL All Rookie First Team.

Malott, 23, collected 13 points (6G, 7A) in 29 games with Cornell University during the 2019-20 season. The Burlington, Ont. native captained the club during his final campaign of eligibility as Cornell claimed the ECAC regular season title. The forward has a career total of 53 points (24G, 29A) in 114 NCAA contests. Prior to his collegiate stint, Malott enjoyed a breakout season in 2015-16 where he collected 60 points (25G, 35A) in 46 games with the Brooks Bandits (AJHL). Malott was selected to represent the AJHL (South) All-Star Team that season and racked up 12 points (4G, 8A) in 13 post-season games as the Bandits went on to win the AJHL Championship.

Isaac Johnson

Right Wing

Born Jan. 24, 1999 -- Andover, Minn.

Height 6.03 -- Weight 182 -- shoots R

Jeff Malott

Forward

Born Aug. 7, 1996 -- Burlington, Ont.

Height 6.03 -- Weight 204 -- shoots L

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2020

Moose Sign Forwards Johnson and Malott - Manitoba Moose

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.