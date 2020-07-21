Moose Sign Defenceman Trent Bourque

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has signed defenceman Trent Bourque to a one-year contract for the 2020-21 season.

Bourque, 22, posted 20 points (3G, 17A) in 42 games with the Brampton Beast and four assists in nine games for the Newfoundland Growlers during the 2019-20 ECHL campaign. The Burlington, Ont. product also collected one assist in five AHL games with the Belleville Senators last season.

Prior to turning pro, Bourque spent five seasons in the OHL, split between the Sudbury Wolves and the Owen Sound Attack. The defenceman totalled 49 points (4G, 45A) in 272 career OHL games and appeared in the playoffs all four seasons he suited up with Owen Sound.

Bourque was selected by the St. Louis Blues in the sixth round (175th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Trent Bourque

Defence

Born June 11, 1998 -- Burlington, Ont.

Height 6.02 -- Weight 203 -- Shoots L

