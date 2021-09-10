Moose Reveal 2020-21 Promotional Schedule

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club revealed today the team's 2021-22 Promotional Schedule. The team also announced single-game tickets for the 2021-22 Regular Season are on sale now.

The puck drops in front of fans for the first time since March 2020 when the Moose host the Grand Rapids Griffins for the Home Opener on Oct. 22 at Canada Life Centre.

Fans can look forward to seven giveaways throughout the season including two mini bobbleheads (Jan. 30 and Feb. 27), a team poster (Nov. 28), and a reusable tote bag on Halloween.

Multiple new promo games join the calendar including Manitoba Made Day (Nov. 27) which celebrates what makes our province unique. Fans will go home with a Manitoba Made sticker pack and a pack of perogies. The Moose celebrate the incredible accomplishments of athletes all over the world with International Athletics Day (Jan. 2). Get the spring vibes going with Spring Break Staycation (March 29), highlighted by a bucket hat giveaway, and keep them coming with the Baseball Game (April 15) in partnership with the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

Plenty of fan favourites return for the 2021-22 campaign including Super Hero Day (Feb. 21), Country Music Day (Feb. 26), the Holiday Game (Dec. 10) featuring photos with Santa, and, of course, Fan Appreciation (April 16) to close out the home schedule.

Community initiatives are always an important part of the Moose calendar and the 2021-22 schedule provides numerous opportunities for fans to support causes they are passionate about. Fans will recognize Autism Acceptance (March 5), Hockey Fights Cancer (Nov. 21), Gender Equality (March 12), Military Appreciation Day (Jan. 23), Follow Your Dreams Day (April 3) presented by Scotiabank and the Teddy Bear Toss (Dec. 11). Share the Warmth (Oct. 30) and Shut Out Hunger on New Year's Eve, both presented by Red River Co-op, also make their return. New to the schedule are the Project 11 Game (Jan. 29) and Pride Night (Feb. 5).

The Manitoba Moose design department was hard at work this summer developing the next series of alternate looks for the Moose this season. The team will wear specialty jerseys for Follow Your Dreams Day, Hockey Fights Cancer, Autism Acceptance and Military Appreciation.

2021-22 Manitoba Moose Seat Packages are available for purchase now. Visit moosehockey.com/packages for more information on the benefits of being a Manitoba Moose Seat Holder. Visit moosehockey.com/tickets to purchase your single game tickets.

