Moose Release Three Skaters
May 2, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has released the following players from their tryout agreements:
C - Jordy Stallard
LW - Matt Ustaski
D - Justin Woods
The Moose open their Central Division Finals series against the Rockford IceHogs on Friday, May 4 (7 p.m. CT) and Saturday, May 5 (4 p.m. CT) at Bell MTS Place. Tickets for both Moose home games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
