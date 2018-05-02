Moose Release Three Skaters

May 2, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has released the following players from their tryout agreements:

C - Jordy Stallard

LW - Matt Ustaski

D - Justin Woods

The Moose open their Central Division Finals series against the Rockford IceHogs on Friday, May 4 (7 p.m. CT) and Saturday, May 5 (4 p.m. CT) at Bell MTS Place. Tickets for both Moose home games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

