Moose Release Lodermeier

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has released forward Derek Lodermeier from his amateur tryout agreement.

Lodermeier, 25, captained the University of Vermont Catamounts this season while recording 11 points (6G, 5A) in 34 games. In four campaigns at Vermont, Lodermeier posted 58 points (18G, 40A) in 138 games. Prior to his collegiate career, the Brooklyn Center, Minn. product played two seasons with the Brooks Bandits where he captained the club to an AJHL Championship in 2016. Lodermeier totalled 82 points (37G, 45A) in 110 AJHL games, and led Brooks with 24 points (5G, 19A) in 13 games during the Bandits' championship run.

Derek Lodermeier

Forward

Born Jan. 6, 1995 -- Brooklyn Center, Minn.

Height 6.02 -- Weight 220 -- Shoots L

