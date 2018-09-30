Moose Reduce Roster by Eight Players

Winnipeg - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the following five players have been assigned to Manitoba's ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen:

F Cody Fowlie

D Jack Glover

F Matt Ustaski

F Colton Veloso

D Justin Woods

The Moose also assigned forward Joey Ratelle to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, while releasing goaltender Tanner Jaillet and forward Hunter Fejes from their tryouts.

The Manitoba roster now features 28 players including three goaltenders, nine defencemen and 16 forwards.

The Manitoba Moose open the 2018-19 AHL Regular Season on Friday, October 5 in Iowa against the Wild, before returning to Bell MTS Place for the 2018 Home Opener on Friday, Oct. 12 against the Belleville Senators. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

