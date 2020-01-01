Moose Reassign Defenceman Hayden Shaw
January 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has reassigned defenceman Hayden Shaw to its ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen.
Shaw, 23, appeared in three games for the Moose this season. The Woodbury, Minn. product has posted nine points (2G, 7A) in 19 games for the Icemen during the 2019-20 campaign. The rookie pro totalled 10 points (3G, 7A) in 37 games during his final season of eligibility with the University of North Dakota in 2018-19. Through his four seasons at North Dakota, Shaw accumulated 37 points (10G, 27A) in 137 NCAA games. He also skated in nine ECHL games with Jacksonville last season, recording one assist.
