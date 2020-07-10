Moose Re-Sign Defenceman Jimmy Oligny

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has re-signed defenceman Jimmy Oligny to a one-year contract for the 2020-21 season.

Oligny, 27, posted an AHL career high 16 points (4G, 12A) in 53 games with the Moose during the 2019-20 campaign. Off the ice, the St. Michel, Que. product was recognized by the Moose this season with the EPRA Julian Klymkiw Community Service Award for his contributions in the community. This is the second season Oligny has been recognized for his community service. The first was 2015-16 with the Milwaukee Admirals.

The defenceman skated in 32 games for the Moose during the 2018-19 campaign, where he notched 10 points (2G, 8A). He also recorded one assist in 16 games for the Chicago Wolves prior to the trade that brought him to the Winnipeg Jets organization. Oligny has totalled 70 points (13G, 57A) and 565 penalty minutes in 360 career AHL contests with Milwaukee, Chicago and Manitoba.

Born April 30, 1993 -- St-Michel, Que.

Height 5.11 -- Weight 206 -- Shoots L

