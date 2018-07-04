Moose Ink Pair of Forwards

Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has signed forwards Felix Girard and Joey Ratelle to one-year contracts.

Girard, 24, scored a career-high 12 goals, and totaled 18 points, in 76 games with the San Antonio Rampage last season. In four AHL campaigns split between San Antonio and the Milwaukee Admirals, Girard has 76 points (31G, 45A) and 295 penalty minutes in 286 games. The Quebec City, Que. native was a fourth round pick, 95th overall, of the Nashville Predators in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Ratelle, 22, racked up 47 points (23G, 24A) and 200 penalty minutes in 70 games with the Colorado Eagles (ECHL) in 2017-18, his first professional season. The Otterburn Park, Que. product also tallied eight points (5G, 3A) in 19 playoff games as Colorado went on to capture the Kelly Cup. Prior to turning pro, Ratelle played five seasons in the QMJHL where he tallied 208 points (113G, 95A) and 411 penalty minutes in 285 games with Drummondville and Chicoutimi.

Felix Girard

Centre

Born May 9, 1994 -- Quebec City, Que.

Height 5.11 -- Weight 196 -- Shoots R

Joey Ratelle

Left Wing

Born Mar 27. 1996 -- Otterburn Park, Que.

Height 5.11 -- Weight 175 -- Shoots L

