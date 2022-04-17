Moose Dominated by Rockford Sunday

The Manitoba Moose (38-22-5-2) faced the Rockford IceHogs (34-26-4-1) Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. The Moose were coming off a 3-2 win against Rockford yesterday.

Rockford opened the scoring just prior to the halfway point of the first. Dylan McLaughlin drove in and snapped a hard shot past the blocker of Evan Cormier to give Rockford a 1-0 lead. The IceHogs added to their lead with just over five to play with a goal from Michal Teply. That pushed the lead to 2-0. The horn sounded to draw the opening frame to a close. Cormier finished the stanza with 11 saves, while Arvid Soderblom recorded nine of his own.

Neither team was able to generate much offence in the second period with the Moose outshooting the IceHogs 7-6. The closest anyone came to scoring was Declan Chisholm's point shot that ricocheted off a couple bodies and off the post. Rockford carried its 2-0 lead into the third period.

Manitoba pulled within one courtesy of a goal from Cole Maier in the third. The forward bobbed and weaved through a number of defenders before sending the puck back in front from below the goal line. The disc bounced into the net off Soderblom to get the Moose within one. The IceHogs fired back with a tally from Jakub Pour to restore the two-goal lead with under 10 to play in the third frame. Needing a goal, Manitoba pulled Cormier in favour of the extra attacker. The IceHogs took advantage and struck twice for a pair of empty netters to ice the contest 5-1. Cormier was hit with the loss on 20 saves, while Soderblom picked up the win and made 26 stops of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Nicholas Jones (Click for full interview)

"It was a disappointing effort. We were talking in the dressing about the first round of the playoffs being a back-to-back to start. To have that effort it's a mentality, and it was disappointing to come out that flat."

Statbook

Nicholas Jones has three points (1G, 2A) his past two games

Cole Maier has three points (1G, 2A) his past two contests

Maier led the way with four shots on goal for the Moose

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday, April 23. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT at BMO Harris Bank Center. You can catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

Playoff ticket packages for Manitoba Moose home games during the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs are available now. For more information or to guarantee your seats for the Moose playoff run, visit MooseHockey.com/PLAYOFFS.

