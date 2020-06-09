Moose Captain Peter Stoykewych Announces Retirement

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team's captain, defenceman Peter Stoykewych, is retiring from professional hockey following five seasons with the Moose.

Stoykewych, 27, played all 267 of his professional games with the Winnipeg Jets organization, including the Moose and St. John's IceCaps. The Winnipeg, Man. product ranks 10th among the franchise's defencemen in games played. His 72 career points (19G, 53A) are 11th all-time among the team's defenders. Stoykewych's best statistical season came during the 2017-18 campaign when he recorded 27 points (9G, 18A) in 70 games and posted a plus-28 rating, the second highest in franchise history. In 2018-19, Stoykewych became the second Winnipegger to serve as the club's captain, and won the Julian Klymkiw Community Service Award for his contributions away from the rink.

Stoykewych played his junior hockey with the MJHL's Winnipeg Blues and USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers before moving on to play four seasons at Colorado College. He was selected in the seventh round, 199th overall, by the Atlanta Thrashers in the 2010 NHL Draft, making him the team's final selection before relocating to Winnipeg.

