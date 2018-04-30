Moose Announce Central Division Finals Schedule

Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the schedule for the Central Division Finals against the Rockford IceHogs.

The best-of-seven series will open in Winnipeg, at Bell MTS Place, on Friday, May 4 at 7 p.m. Game 2 follows on Saturday, May 5 at 4 p.m. at Bell MTS Place.

Games 6 and 7, if necessary, are scheduled for Tuesday, May 15 and Wednesday, May 16 at 7 p.m. at Bell MTS Place. Both dates are subject to change pending the scheduling of Stanley Cup Playoffs games.

Tickets for all four home games of the series will go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, May 1, at moosehockey.com/tickets.

GAME DATE DAY TIME (CT) VENUE

Game 1 May 4, 2018 Friday 7 P.M. Bell MTS Place

Game 2 May 5, 2018 Saturday 4 P.M. Bell MTS Place

Game 3 May 9, 2018 Wednesday 7 P.M. BMO Harris Bank Center

Game 4 May 11, 2018 Friday 7 P.M. BMO Harris Bank Center

Game 5* May 12, 2018 Saturday 6 P.M. BMO Harris Bank Center

Game 6** May 15, 2018 Tuesday 7 P.M. Bell MTS Place

Game 7** May 16, 2018 Wednesday 7 P.M. Bell MTS Place

*If necessary

**If necessary, subject to change pending scheduling of Stanley Cup Playoffs games

