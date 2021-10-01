Moose Announce 2021 Training Camp Schedule

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the schedule for the team's 2021 Training Camp.

The first on-ice session of training camp takes place Monday, Oct. 4 with the team skating at Bell MTS Iceplex at 10:30 a.m. CT. Media availabilities with players and coaches will be held following skates.

Skates at Bell MTS Iceplex are open to the public following current health and safety policies.

Monday, Oct. 4:

10:30 AM - Moose practice - Bell MTS Iceplex

Tuesday, Oct. 5:

10:30 AM - Moose practice - Bell MTS Iceplex

Wednesday, Oct. 6:

10:30 AM - Moose practice - Bell MTS Iceplex

Thursday, Oct. 7:

10:30 AM - Moose practice - Bell MTS Iceplex

Friday, Oct. 8:

10:00 AM - Pre-game skate - Bell MTS Iceplex

6:00 PM - Intrasquad game - Bell MTS Iceplex

Saturday, Oct. 9:

2:00 PM - Intrasquad game - Bell MTS Iceplex

Sunday, Oct. 10:

10:30 AM - Moose practice - Bell MTS Iceplex

Monday, Oct. 11:

2:00 PM - Scrimmage vs. University of Manitoba - Canada Life Centre

*All times listed are Central

