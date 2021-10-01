Moose Announce 2021 Training Camp Schedule
October 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the schedule for the team's 2021 Training Camp.
The first on-ice session of training camp takes place Monday, Oct. 4 with the team skating at Bell MTS Iceplex at 10:30 a.m. CT. Media availabilities with players and coaches will be held following skates.
Skates at Bell MTS Iceplex are open to the public following current health and safety policies.
Monday, Oct. 4:
10:30 AM - Moose practice - Bell MTS Iceplex
Tuesday, Oct. 5:
10:30 AM - Moose practice - Bell MTS Iceplex
Wednesday, Oct. 6:
10:30 AM - Moose practice - Bell MTS Iceplex
Thursday, Oct. 7:
10:30 AM - Moose practice - Bell MTS Iceplex
Friday, Oct. 8:
10:00 AM - Pre-game skate - Bell MTS Iceplex
6:00 PM - Intrasquad game - Bell MTS Iceplex
Saturday, Oct. 9:
2:00 PM - Intrasquad game - Bell MTS Iceplex
Sunday, Oct. 10:
10:30 AM - Moose practice - Bell MTS Iceplex
Monday, Oct. 11:
2:00 PM - Scrimmage vs. University of Manitoba - Canada Life Centre
*All times listed are Central
2021-22 Manitoba Moose Seat Packages are available for purchase now. Visit MooseHockey.com/PACKAGES for more information on the benefits of being a Manitoba Moose Seat Holder. Single game tickets are available now at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2021
- Goaltender Cam Johnson Assigned to Monsters by Blue Jackets - Cleveland Monsters
- Reign Announce 2021 Training Camp Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Amerks Announce 2021 Training Camp Schedule - Rochester Americans
- San Diego Gulls Sign Morgan Adams-Moisan to One-Year Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Moose Announce 2021 Training Camp Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Details for 2021-22 Home Opener Presented by Upstate University Hospital - Syracuse Crunch
- CJBQ Returns as Belleville Sens Official Broadcast Partner - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.