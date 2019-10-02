Moore Returns to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Marksmen are proud to announce the signing of Jake Moore for the '19-'20 season!

Moore played a single game for the Marksmen in the '18-'19 season after finishing his collegiate career at State University of New York - Brockport.

Jake played all four years with the Golden Eagles having his best year come during his senior year where he posted a .925 save percentage and held a 1.93 goals against average.

Morre will be competing with goalies Jason Pawloski and Harley White as Marksmen training camp opens later this month!

Welcome to the Marksmen, Jake!

