The American Hockey League announced today the roster for the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield, taking place January 27-28 in Springfield, MA. Representing Toronto and the North Division All-Stars are Marlies forward Trevor Moore and defenceman Calle Rosén.

Moore, 23, has played in 27 games with the Marlies this season, recording 24 points (17 goals, 7 assists). His 17 goals lead the Marlies and place him in a tie for second among all AHL skaters in goal-scoring. The Thousand Oaks, CA native has also played three games with the Toronto Maple Leafs this season, registering two assists. Moore, in his third AHL season, has played in 152 games, collecting 90 points (42 goals, 48 assists).

Rosén, 24, has played in 30 games with the Marlies this season, registering 21 points (2 goals, 19 assists), leading all Toronto defencemen. The Vaxjo, Sweden native had 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists) through 16 games in the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs. In his second AHL season, Rosén has played in 92 games, recording 43 points (6 goals, 37 assists).

Toronto will also be represented by Jordan Aube, head athletic therapist, and Chris McKeage, head equipment manager.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The current Toronto Maple Leafs roster features 15 players who were developed with the Marlies (Connor Brown, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Kasimir Kaskisuo, Martin Marincin, Trevor Moore, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly and Garret Sparks).

