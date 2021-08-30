Mooney Joins Kernels

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. Pitcher, Sean Mooney joins the Kernels from Fort Myers, catcher, Kyle Schmidt is promoted to St. Paul and starting pitcher Ben Gross promoted to Wichita. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Senior Manager, Minor League Operations Brian Maloney.

Mooney, a 2019 12th round pick for the Twins, made 10 appearances in Fort Myers with a 0-1 record, an ERA of 1.24 and 52 strikeouts.

The 2021 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players along with seven individuals on the injured list and one person on the restricted list.

The Kernels return to Perfect Game Field for their final home series of 2021, against the Quad Cities River Bandits tomorrow, August 31st. Promotions during the final series include, Bark in the Park (9/1), Big Screen TV Thursday (9/2), 2 for 1 Friday (9/3), Wizardry Night with scarf giveaway and jersey auction (9/3), Post-Game Fireworks (9/4), Twins replica jersey auction (9/5), Kids Eat FREE (9/5). Listen to our broadcast coverage with guest broadcaster, Josh Christensen available on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

