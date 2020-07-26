MoonDogs Stay Hot with Sixth Straight Win to Sweep HonkersÃÂ

Mankato, Minn. - The Mankato MoonDogs completed their first series sweep of the season with a 5-1 win over the Rochester Honkers at Franklin Rogers Park Sunday afternoon.

Mankato is now 9-12 this summer and one of the hottest teams in the Northwoods League with the league's longest winning streak at six games.

After the Honkers got on the board first with a one-run third, it was all MoonDogs offensively the rest of the afternoon.

Evan BerkeyÂ tied the game with one swing in the fourth. Berkey's first home run of the summer was a solo shot and made it a 1-1 game.

Berkey gets around on one for a solo shot in the fourth to tie the game. It was one of two home runs for the MoonDogs Sunday and Berkey's first of the season. (Image captured by Mansoor Ahmad)

The MoonDogs took the lead in the seventh whenÂ Tanner CraigÂ drove in Berkey on an RBI ground out.

Phillips broke the game wide open the eighth with a towering home run to right field that went over the Franklin Rogers Park video board. After that, Phillips took the hill in the ninth and shut the door with a perfect final frame in relief.

The MoonDogs were dominant to complete the weekend sweep, outhitting the Honkers 9-2. Both sides were solid in the field with zero errors.

MoonDogs right handerÂ Jake McMahillÂ pitched five innings for the no decision in his fifth start of the season. He was hit off twice and allowed a run while walking five and striking out six.Â Nolan PenderÂ came in for the sixth and got the win. Pender walked one and struck out another.Â AJ WoodÂ made his MoonDogs debut Sunday and earned a hold in the process. He pitched the seventh and eighth innings and struck out a trio of Honkers.

Rochester'sÂ Garrett Kellogg-ClarkeÂ got the loss. He pitched the Honkers sixth, seventh and eighth innings. He allowed five hits, four runs, one walk and had a pair of strikeouts along the way.

For today's box score click HERE.

Tomorrow, the MoonDogs (9-12) are heading to St. Cloud, Minn., to take on the Rox (9-9). First pitch at Joe Faber Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

