MoonDogs Sign Trio of Evansville Aces

May 9, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release







Continuing on with off-season signings, the Mankato MoonDogs announce they have signed three players from the University of Evansville. These players include Junior infielder Kip Fougerousse, Sophomore outfielder Ty Rumsey, and Freshman pitcher Max Hansmann.

Fougerousse, the eldest of the three, is in his Junior season at Evansville, following two years at Indiana University. In 2023, Fougerousse has been an impact bat in the Purple Aces lineup, hitting .298 with nine home runs and 36 RBI. In his two years for the Hoosiers, he played in 45 total games, registering three home runs and 22 RBI. He also played two years for the Saugerties Stallions of the Perfect Game Collegiate League, hitting .327 with 31 RBI in 2021, helping the Stallions win their league championship. Dating back to high school, he was the number one rated third baseman in the state of Indiana via Perfect Game.

Rumsey, a Sophomore and a local native of Evansville, Ind. has been an everyday player in the Evansville lineup, playing in 47 games thus far and hitting seven home runs, to go along with a .733 OPS. Heis coming off a freshman campaign in 2022 in which he played in 35 total games, and achieved an intriguing .389 on-base percentage. Now a starter as a Sophomore in the outfield for the Aces, Rumsey was recently named the #10 2024 Missouri Valley Conference MLB Draft prospect. Dating back to high school, he was rated as the #7 outfield in the state of Indiana via Perfect Game.

Hansmann, the youngest of the three, is a Freshman right-handed pitcher for the Aces. He has been an integral part of the Evansville bullpen in his debut season, appearing in 19 games, tossing eight scoreless outings. Dating back to his high school days, he helped York High School win a sectional championship during his Senior season, touching 90 mph with his fastball.

You can see all three of the Evansville products this summer as the MoonDogs will open up their season on May 29 at ISG Field against the Thunder Bay Border Cats at 6:35 p.m.

