MoonDogs Ink Pair of Horned Frogs

February 6, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The Mankato MoonDogs announce that they have signed two players from Texas Christian University to play for the orange and black for the upcoming 2023 season. Both players, Jake Duer and Logan Maxwell, are outfielders.

Maxwell, the elder of the two, is a 5-10 sophomore outfielder for TCU. As a freshman in 2022, he played in 26 games, starting 21 and accumulating 12 RBI, as well as a .372 on-base percentage for the Horned Frogs, who just missed out on the NCAA Super Regionals.

A highly-recruited player coming out of Shawnee High School in Northwest Ohio, he was the 2021 Ohio Division II baseball player of the year, as well as the Perfect Games' Player of the Year. Overall, he hit .600 with 10 home runs and 39 RBI in his senior campaign.

He was rated a top-300 player nationally and a top-50 outfielder nationally, as well as the #6 overall prospect in Ohio by Perfect Game.

Duer, currently a freshman at TCU, figures to fit right into the Mankato outfield. The Flower Mound, Texas native was first-team all state in high school as a Senior, as well as second team all-state as a Junior. He also holds Marcus High School's record for triples with 12.

As a prep performer, Duer was ranked a top-60 recruit in the state of Texas, as well as being the #13 outfield prospect, via Perfect Game.

Make sure to check out both Horned Frogs in action this summer at ISG Field. The MoonDogs will open up their season on May 29 against the Thunder Bay Border Cats at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 6, 2023

MoonDogs Ink Pair of Horned Frogs - Mankato MoonDogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.