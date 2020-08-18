MoonDogs Get Stung in Franklin Rogers Park Finale against StingersÃÂ

August 18, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release





Mankato, Minn. - The Mankato MoonDogs went mute, Tuesday, dropping their third straight game, 17-2, to the Willmar Stingers in their final game at Franklin Rogers Park of the season.

Willmar worked for a trio of three-run innings and a pair of four-run innings while obliterating the hosting MoonDogs, 17-2.

The MoonDogs made their way into the score column first, Tuesday, whenÂ Ethan MocchiÂ flew out to right deep enough to scoreÂ Tommy BeresÂ from third and put the MoonDogs up 2-0 in the first.

Ethan Mocchi put the MoonDogs on the board first with an RBI single in the second frame. (Image captured by Mansoor Ahmad)

In the third,Â Griffin CheneyÂ evened the score with one swing of the bat. Then,Â Jayson NewmanÂ singled to give the Stingers the lead. Later on, The Stingers scored amidst chaos on the basepaths with help from a Mankato error. The score was 3-1 in favor of the visiting Stingers after the third inning.

Seven more runs for the Stingers scored between the fourth and fifth as Willmar rounded it out at a 10-1 advantage through five frames.

Patrick TimmerÂ came in to score from third after a defensive mishap via the Stingers shortstop. It shrunk the deficit one, 10-2.

Willmar scored four more times in the seventh and three more times in ninth before the game could finish as the MoonDogs dropped their third straight game, 17-2, to the Stingers.

The hit column also saw a massive margin in the finalized box score as Willmar routed Mankato 20-6 in knocks. The MoonDogs finished with four errors to Willmar's two.

Willmar'sÂ Jack ZiganÂ got the win for his eight-inning showing on Tuesday. The Minnesota State, Mankato, right hander was hit off six times for two runs (one earned). Zigan walked one while striking out five.

The losing pitcher was Mankato'sÂ Jayce LunaÂ after he went four innings in his first start with the club. The right hander from Gustavus Adolphus College allowed six runs (five earned) on 11 hits. He walked two and struck out four.

Tomorrow, the Mankato MoonDogs (17-23) travel to Bill Taunton Stadium to take on the Willmar Stingers (20-20) in the two squads season-series finale is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 18, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.